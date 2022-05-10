Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,847 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

