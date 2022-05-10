Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ITT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 879,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,581. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

