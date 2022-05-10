Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,891. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65.
