Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 2,821,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

