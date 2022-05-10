Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
