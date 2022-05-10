Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 87049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

