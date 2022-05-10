Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 87049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)
