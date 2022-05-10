Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,444,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 583,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

