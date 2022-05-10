Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.12

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.12 and last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 2354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

