SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

