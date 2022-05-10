SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 1,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

