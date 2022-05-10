SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

