Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 34,771 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in United Rentals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 394.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average is $336.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

