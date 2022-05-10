Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 54,613 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.58 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

