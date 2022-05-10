Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

