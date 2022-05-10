Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.91 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,372 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

