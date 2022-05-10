Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.31% of Crocs worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

