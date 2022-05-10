Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

