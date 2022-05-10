Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,134 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 135,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ford Motor by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

NYSE:F opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

