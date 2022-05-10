Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 605,221 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605,221 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

