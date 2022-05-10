Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 751 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

