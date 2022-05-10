Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.