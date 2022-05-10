Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 354,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

