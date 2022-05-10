Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,510.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.84 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

