SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

