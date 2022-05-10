SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares $0.43 Dividend

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.60.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile (Get Rating)
