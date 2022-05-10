Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.10 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

