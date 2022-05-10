Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ stock opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.