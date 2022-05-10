Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.15. The firm has a market cap of C$964.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

