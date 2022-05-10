Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Smartsheet Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.