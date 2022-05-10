Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $123,224,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

ADSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.41. 2,756,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,014. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.19 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

