Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.05 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.19 and a 200 day moving average of $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

