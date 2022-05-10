Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.39 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 30,856,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,386,309. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.