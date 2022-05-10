Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of The West raised its position in United Parcel Service by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 14,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.01. 158,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.22 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

