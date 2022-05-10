Smith Salley & Associates Sells 425 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $129.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,400. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.