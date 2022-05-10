Smith Salley & Associates Takes $597,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,213. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.10 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.24 and its 200-day moving average is $330.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.