Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.25

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

