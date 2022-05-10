Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.25

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
