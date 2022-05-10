SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.31. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.