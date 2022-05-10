Societe Generale Boosts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.48.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. SES has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.