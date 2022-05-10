Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Lynne Weedall Buys 1,300 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,306.99).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,277 ($15.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.75).

Get Softcat alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.55) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.78) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($24.19).

About Softcat (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.