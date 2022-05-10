Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Lynne Weedall Buys 1,300 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,306.99).
Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,277 ($15.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.75).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.
About Softcat (Get Rating)
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Read More
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.