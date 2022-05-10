SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
About SomaLogic (Get Rating)
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
