Sonos (SONO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Sonos has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sonos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

