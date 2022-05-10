Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tooley bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMBC. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

