Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

SO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. 6,043,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

