S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.62B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.62 billion.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,144. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $327.92 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

