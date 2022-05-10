SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,955,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after buying an additional 101,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.83. 7,709,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,356. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $319.06 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

