SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 27,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,374. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.