SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.48

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 93213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

