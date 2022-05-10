SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. 198,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,413. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
