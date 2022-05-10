Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002115 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00148853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00354448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

