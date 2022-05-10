Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,408. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

