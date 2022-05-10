Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$60.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.54. 97,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.25. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.